VIDEO: Tired of waiting, delivery man ends up cooking customer’s order to save time

If you’re running a restaurant and there are too many orders and not as many cooks to complete them, what do you think would happen? More often than not, the answer to that question would be – either the orders would get delayed or cancelled. Well, not for this restaurant in China, where one of the delivery guys sensed that his colleagues in the kitchen were in trouble and so he decided to get right into the fire himself, and pick up a wok and ladle – giving an ace lesson in teamwork and crisis management.

A video has surfaced on the Internet that is going viral for all the right and hilarious reasons. Uploaded by CTGN, the video shows a delivery man in a China restaurant working with wok in the kitchen with as much skill as his chef colleagues because they had too many pending orders and he was just hanging around waiting. After all, a delayed order would just mean him getting yelled at, and that’s certainly no fun!

Watch the video here.

