VIDEO: Can’t two boys hold hands? This poem tells what homophobia feels in 2018

Two men hold hands in a public place, but even in 2018, something’s not quite right. Don’t these words ring a bell? No matter how urbanised or modernised people get, some social stigmas have not left mindsets across the globe. An audio-visual poem sheds light on how kissing goodbye or simply holding hands with the same sex have been classified as “criminal” or “obnoxious”.

Putting across thought provoking questions like, “Do the pressures of convention turn us against one another? Is love the price?” Time For Love explores homophobia in modern society, and also the concept of normality.

Watch the video here.

What are your thoughts on homophobia, and the poem? Tell us in the comments below.

