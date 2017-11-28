VIDEO: Tiger escapes from circus and attacks crowd

Two children were hurt in the incident. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube) Two children were hurt in the incident. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube)

Circus can actually be a lot of fun. For most people it’s definitely the part where they get to watch the animals perform tricks. But sometimes things can go out of hand and mirth can give way to some unforeseen tragedy. Something similar happened during a circus show in a village in north China’s Shanxi Province when a tiger escaped from its cage.

The video of the same was shared on YouTube and it shows the animal escaping from the cage and attacking the crowd. There is a widespread panic among the spectators as seen in the video, while running for cover in different directions. Two children were hurt although they managed to escape with minor injuries.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd