VIDEO: Toddler rides tricycle in a busy road, ESCAPES unhurt due to timely intervention

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2018 12:41 pm
A toddler, reportedly three years old, in China’s Zhejiang Province rode a tricycle amidst rush traffic hour. While it was extremely dangerous and could have had been fatal, it was prevented by the timely intervention of a couple who stopped the boy. In the video that is now going viral, amidst the cars, they couple is seen stopping the toddler and drawing him to a corner. Later, with the help of the police, the boy was returned to his parents, according to CGTN. According to reports in The World Health Organization, more than 10,000 children die every year in road accidents in China.
Road accidents is a real problem.
