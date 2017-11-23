VIDEO: Triple trouble? 3 BEARS have a ball at Taco Bell until cop shoos them away

The bears clearly wanted to have some fun at Taco Bell. (Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) The bears clearly wanted to have some fun at Taco Bell. (Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

What’s better than having a cheesy roll-up at Taco Bell after a long day at work? While it is just a normal things for humans to do, a trio of bears left many people shocked with their fun night out right outside the fast food joint in California! Sadly, however, their visit was cut short when a sheriff noticed them and chased them up to a distance. Capturing the hilarious sight, a 38-second video surfaced online and went viral.

Posted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page, it said that an officer, Deputy Nevins, while patrolling the Lighthouse Center found the three “little bears”. However the animals “took off together” when they got a hint of his presence. “Well, our resident bear whisperer, Deputy Nevins, was at it again last night in Tahoe City! He was patrolling the Lighthouse Center when he encountered these three “little” bears. Looks like the second one was trying to get into the trash can. We love how they all gathered up and took off together! “Here comes the cops, run!!” it read.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd