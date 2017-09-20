VIDEO: This YouTuber has compiled the cheesiest pick-up lines ever for Indians and it’s HILARIOUS

Sonia Mannotra, a young YouTuber, has compiled almost all the pick-up lines you have probably heard of, so the next time you see your soulmate you know exactly what to say. (Source: Sonia’s Way/YouTube) Sonia Mannotra, a young YouTuber, has compiled almost all the pick-up lines you have probably heard of, so the next time you see your soulmate you know exactly what to say. (Source: Sonia’s Way/YouTube)

“Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk in again?” and so goes the list of the many tried and tested pick-up lines in our social circles. But yet again, when you see the guy or the girl you have been nursing a crush for the longest time, you get tongue-tied and then, sadly, let the opportunity slip away.

Guess it’s time you pull up your socks because Sonia Mannotra, a young YouTuber, has compiled almost all the pick-up lines you have probably heard of, so the next time you see your soulmate you know exactly what to say. From the cheesiest (“Are you from Bombay? Coz you are a bomb and going to be my bae.”) to the lamest (“I hope you are not married, coz my parents are looking for a bride.”) — you name it and you will find it in this hilarious clip.

Watch the video here.

