VIDEO: This YouTuber has compiled the cheesiest pick-up lines ever for Indians and it’s HILARIOUS

From the cheesiest ("Are you from Bombay? Coz you are a bomb and going to be my bae.") to the lamest ("I hope you are not married, coz my parents are looking for a bride.") — you name it and you will find it in this hilarious clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 20, 2017 10:30 am
“Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk in again?” and so goes the list of the many tried and tested pick-up lines in our social circles. But yet again, when you see the guy or the girl you have been nursing a crush for the longest time, you get tongue-tied and then, sadly, let the opportunity slip away.

Guess it’s time you pull up your socks because Sonia Mannotra, a young YouTuber, has compiled almost all the pick-up lines you have probably heard of, so the next time you see your soulmate you know exactly what to say. From the cheesiest (“Are you from Bombay? Coz you are a bomb and going to be my bae.”) to the lamest (“I hope you are not married, coz my parents are looking for a bride.”) — you name it and you will find it in this hilarious clip.

Sep 20