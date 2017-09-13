VIDEO: Is this love or not? This young poet decoded millennial love; hear him out

Hear him out to know what can be love, (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube) Hear him out to know what can be love, (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube)

The concept of ‘love’ however old refuses to be jaded. Even now authors, poets, musicians constantly try to unravel it, and so do we in our little ways. What is love is not only a difficult question but one that provokes numerous disparate responses. It is no surprise then that young poets today too are seeking this answer, often providing solution to the same. One such is Yahya Bootwala, a young poet who tried to do the same in his spoken poetry Shayad Wo Pyaar Nahi. Bootwala talks bout different scenarios, those that often convince people that they are in love and thwarts them. The poet has his own definition of love, and it goes without saying that it is beautiful. The video has over two million views at the time of writing and not without reason.

Watch the video here to find out.

