VIDEO: #KFCCrisis has the police rattled, and this rant has got everyone talking, including Burger King

Thousands of chicken lovers across the United Kindom are heartbroken when their favourite KFC ran out of chicken! Yes, the finger-lickin’ good delectables are not available in certain parts, and it has led to a severe crisis in the country. Most of the outlets were forced to close their doors and people took to Twitter to share their pain and anger. And if you think all this a joke and people are not actually bothered by the #KFCCrisis, then you much check out the reaction of an irked customer that has now gone viral.

“I’ll get a free rice box then for coming down,” the woman demanded. In a small clip, shown on ITV News, the angry woman was seen saying, she “had to go to Burger King”! The video grabbed the attention of scores of people on Twitter, who started sharing it. Some even described it as gold!

Watch the clip here:

This woman is fuming over a rice box at #kfc she’s had to go Burger King 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NxDYVOHJCa — Clair 💙💛 (@rugbyleaguelady) February 20, 2018

The clip quickly went viral and people couldn’t stop laughing about it.

Can’t cope with this woman moaning about KFC on ITV News just now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XJZXRsdVxB — David Hobbs (@davidhobbs1990) February 20, 2018

HAHAHA. KFC is shut for 2 days, and this woman is making out like her whole world is over… Slave trade is still going on in Libya, Sharon, but you can’t get a couple hot wings and a Krushem. My heart goes out to ya cunt. pic.twitter.com/ScBACgFGFq — lil maate (@Jaack) February 20, 2018

ITV’s report on the KFC closures in the UK includes a dramatic “I’ve had to go to Burger King” customer😂 pic.twitter.com/jluSFYYtBq — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 21, 2018

KFC not being open reaching the national news 🙈 oh my god the horror 😂 The lady interviewed just said she had to go Burger King instead 😂😂😂 oh my god 😂😂😂😂😂😂 poor lady 😂😂😂😂 really ?! 😂😂😂😂 too funny 😂 — Ranting Rach (@RachyRants) February 20, 2018

She wants a rice box now for going somewhere else 😂 #kfc #burgerking pic.twitter.com/QuYJZUX8J0 — Phil Hayes (@PhilLimoHayes) February 20, 2018

“I’ve had to go, to Burger King!!”http://t.co/EscU8nu8CJ Is this the best vox pop ever?

Thought it was a Brass Eye sketch at first. #FirstWorldProblems #kfc #KFCcrisis — Damien Greenhalgh (@Damientg) February 22, 2018

Av ad to goooh to burger king 😂 — Frankie (@FrankieGraulund) February 21, 2018

That vox pop of the woman on ITV News saying she has had to go to Burger King because KFC is shut is priceless. I mean it puts all the world’s other problems into perspective. Never mind war, homelessness or poverty, there’s a fried chicken crisis. — Steve Clark (@clarky_7for19) February 20, 2018

I’m still laughing at that woman 2 days on 😂😂😂 I hope she’s ok, it’s been a full 48 hours since she had to go to Burger King. 😢 #foreverinmythoughtsandprayers #kfccrisis — Helen (@MelonsMooMoo) February 22, 2018

And not just Tweeple, the clip also grabbed KFC’s attention! Yes, the fast-food joint came up with a hilarious reply and it further led to a laughing riot on Twitter.

The horror 😂. We would like to locate this lady. We have one Ricebox left at Head Office and it has her name on it. http://t.co/rJ9qWFSJpX — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 21, 2018

Seeing KFC’s response there was no way Burger King would have stayed away from offering some rice boxes to this lady. So, quickly they chipped in too.

We’ll raise your leftover Ricebox with a year’s supply of fresh King Boxes! Someone put us in touch with her 🎉 — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) February 21, 2018

In case, you are thinking all this rage and anger is too funny to be true, then you are mistaken. The KFC Crisis is so serious that hundreds of people started calling the cops! Yes, so much that they had to issue a statement on Twitter.

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis – it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018

How would you react if KFC ran out of chicken here? Tell us in comments below.

