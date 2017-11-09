VIDEO: This WhatsApp group celebrated Rs 2000 note’s BIRTHDAY, and it is downright HILARIOUS!

Why just the #DemonetisationAnniversary? It’s time to celebrate Rs 2,000 note’s birthday too. (Source: East India Comedy/Twitter) Why just the #DemonetisationAnniversary? It’s time to celebrate Rs 2,000 note’s birthday too. (Source: East India Comedy/Twitter)

As we look back, one year has passed since demonetisation and it’s hardly a surprise that most of us have successfully moved on with our lives. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government decided to ban currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 and on November 9, Rs 2,000 notes were out. Last year, Netizens took to social media to express their views on the government’s demonetisation policy, note ban and cash-strapped ATMs. A few others managed to get people cracking up with their witty observations and jokes.

Celebrating the first birthday of the Rs 2,000 note, the comedians of East India Company have come up with a hilarious WhatsApp group chat video wherein people send in their wishes for the currency note. This video has a funny take on that incident and brings back fresh memories of the time when we first received the pink note after a long struggle in ATM queues.

Watch the video here.

So, are you sending in your wish for the Rs 2,000 note? Share your greetings in the comments below.

