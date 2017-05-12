VIDEO: This video of a schoolgirl trying to catch a falling toddler will give you the chills

A shiver just crept down your spine, didn’t it? (Source: Pear Video/YouTube) A shiver just crept down your spine, didn’t it? (Source: Pear Video/YouTube)

A heart-wrenching clip of a little boy falling from a building right in front of a schoolgirl as she lungs forward to catch him is now sending shivers across the Internet. Reportedly, the two-year-old had tried to climbed the window of his house on the third floor, to call out to his mother, but tripped and fell. The incident took place at Xingyang, in China’s Henan Province. According to a report by China Plus, the sixth-grader girl is named Chen Keyu and is seen rushing to save him with arms stretched out, but failing. The child falls on the top of what seems like food delivery vehicles and is reportedly, not injured.

Watch the video here.

