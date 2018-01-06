VIDEO: This stranger serving coffee to a TV anchor reporting the Bomb Cyclone is winning hearts

Who wouldn’t need a hot cup of coffee in the freezing cold weather? (Source: YouTube) Who wouldn’t need a hot cup of coffee in the freezing cold weather? (Source: YouTube)

As the East Coast in the US is reeling under the ‘snowpocalypse’ with the Bomb Cyclone, it has been an extremely difficult job for TV journalists to report the weather condition. Amid such harsh conditions, News 4 New York’s reporter Tracie Strahan was reporting about the blizzard when she faced a “coffee emergency”. She had been on the New Jersey shore since 3am and needed an urgent caffeine recharge. Well, who wouldn’t in that freezing weather? So she called out for coffee reinforcement and finally, a stranger appeared to quench her thirst.

Expressing her delight, Strahan called the man “knight in shining armour” as he came with a flask and few cups. Calling him “Mikey Bones”, she also inquired how he reached there. “Ya know I just put my truck in low gear, avoided the snow drifts, but just made it over. It just took 10 minutes longer than usual.” And even though the snow lashed at their faces, it was evident she was pleased and so were the people after watching the clip.

Watch the video here.

