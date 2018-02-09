VIDEO: This slam poet’s ode to his father’s love is winning hearts on the Internet

When do you relate to your father’s feelings the most? Listen to this poignant poetry. (Source: Tafreeh Pesh-Kash/YouTube) When do you relate to your father’s feelings the most? Listen to this poignant poetry. (Source: Tafreeh Pesh-Kash/YouTube)

“I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us,” author Umberto Eco wrote in the book Foucault’s Pendulum. A father’s role in a child’s life shapes him or her to be the person they become when they turn older. Jotting down his feelings in a heart-warming poem, slam poet Mohammad Mubashshir shed light on how he realised his love for his father.

Mapping his journey from when he was a baby born with closed palms to how how he got everything he needed from his loving father, he spoke about how his father sacrificed his own happiness and comforts to help him lead a happy life. He then went on to talk about the much dreaded transition that many people go through — waiting for their father to get back home and take them in his arms to, sadly, becoming embarrassed of them as they step into adulthood themselves. They drift apart, leave their parents’ home and by then, all fathers really hope for is a glimpse of their children.

But when do you relate to his feelings the most? Listen to the poignant poetry in this 5.38-minute clip.

Watch the video here.

