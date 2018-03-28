VIDEO: This poet’s take on ‘Santa Banta jokes’ and stereotypes is thought-provoking

While you (you know who you are) might justify it as ‘harmless’, the repercussions of taking a dig at your Sikh friend or tugging at his turban teasing him, might probably be graver than you probably thought. (Source: Tape A Tale/YouTube) While you (you know who you are) might justify it as ‘harmless’, the repercussions of taking a dig at your Sikh friend or tugging at his turban teasing him, might probably be graver than you probably thought. (Source: Tape A Tale/YouTube)

As much as we take pride in being recognised widely as a diverse and culturally vibrant society, a lot of us do not think twice before cracking or cracking up over ‘Santa Banta’ or ‘Madrasi’ jokes. While you (you know who you are) might justify it as ‘harmless’, the repercussions of taking a dig at your Sikh friend or tugging at his turban teasing him, might probably be graver than you probably thought. Which is why, Navaldeep Singh’s slam poetry titled ‘Jeena Issi ka Naam Hai’ is something you must listen to. In a matter of three and half minutes, Singh points out how his outward appearance has always been subjected to judgement by those around him — starting from school to date. So much so, his long hair, his turban ceased to be just symbols of his cultural identity and gave way to insecurities in him.

He uses the metaphor of how people should be loving all the colours on the Indian flag than just choosing one colour above all, to imply how acceptance of people from all walks of live ensures more cohesiveness, peace and inclusivity.

Watch the video here.

Do you agree with Singh? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

