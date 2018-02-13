Video: This Sikh man hilariously shows how to ‘shoe’ stalkers away on Valentine’s Day

This man trying to sell footwear around Valentine’s Day is an absolute pro! (Source: Ankur Bharadwaj/Twitter) This man trying to sell footwear around Valentine’s Day is an absolute pro! (Source: Ankur Bharadwaj/Twitter)

While many people are excitedly looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with their special ones, this video of a young Sikh man is going viral for hilarious reasons. While he starts off by acknowledging how the month of romance is around the corner, he emphasises, albeit in a funny manner, on the importance of consent. And he does so in a way that is an absolute, clear winner. If you are someone for whom selling products is a matter of earning your daily bread and butter, this young man could be the role model you never knew you had! He goes on to say that though many men are waiting to express their love, it is up to the women to decide if they want to reply in affirmative or not. If they happen to say no and the men begin harassing or stalking them, then they need to beat them up with their shoes, he says in the video. Which, he says, they can totally buy from his shoe-store that sells footwear of all shapes and sizes.

Yes, mind=blown.

His accomplice in the video chimes in at this point by advertising the name and address of the store.

Watch the video here.

This is by far the best, most entertaining ad I’ve seen in some time. #ValentinesDay#Punjabipic.twitter.com/ZWO0BHkArs — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) February 6, 2018

