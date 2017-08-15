VIDEO: This scene of rare white moose taking a cool dip looks straight out of a dreamland

With gorgeous horns, the enchanting moose plays with water in the wild! (Source: Storyful Rights Management/YouTube) With gorgeous horns, the enchanting moose plays with water in the wild! (Source: Storyful Rights Management/YouTube)

Have you ever wondered about the unseen creatures in the wild? An explorer was lucky to witness a beautiful brute on his way into the deep, dark jungles in the Swedish province of Varmland. Hans Nilsson saw a rare white moose and captured a 1-minute, 21-second clip as it took a dip in the cool water. With gorgeous horns, the enchanting moose playing with water looks like it has been taken straight out of a dreamland.

A lot of the viewers were charmed by its beauty, and couldn’t stop praising the animal or making some good humoured quips. “Smells like Gandalf is really close…,” said one, while another commented: “What a lovely creature. It is said white creature in the wild are sacred signs from the Gods, maybe Sweden has had enough unrest, this is trying to get them to look higher. I hope he stays safe and graces us all with his majestic beauty for many years to come.”

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than 15,000 views so far.

