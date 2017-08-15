India @ 70

VIDEO: This scene of rare white moose taking a cool dip looks straight out of a dreamland

A rare white moose was spotted in the Swedish province of Varmland and someone decided to capture a 1-minute 21-second clip as it took a dip in the cool water. With gorgeous horns, the enchanting moose playing with water looks like it has been taken straight out of a dreamland.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 15, 2017 7:27 pm
white moose, sweden moose, rare white moose, moose dip in cool water, moose video, white moose jungle, forest moose, indian express, indian express news With gorgeous horns, the enchanting moose plays with water in the wild! (Source: Storyful Rights Management/YouTube)
Related News

Have you ever wondered about the unseen creatures in the wild? An explorer was lucky to witness a beautiful brute on his way into the deep, dark jungles in the Swedish province of Varmland. Hans Nilsson saw a rare white moose and captured a 1-minute, 21-second clip as it took a dip in the cool water. With gorgeous horns, the enchanting moose playing with water looks like it has been taken straight out of a dreamland.

A lot of the viewers were charmed by its beauty, and couldn’t stop praising the animal or making some good humoured quips. “Smells like Gandalf is really close…,” said one, while another commented: “What a lovely creature. It is said white creature in the wild are sacred signs from the Gods, maybe Sweden has had enough unrest, this is trying to get them to look higher. I hope he stays safe and graces us all with his majestic beauty for many years to come.”

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than 15,000 views so far.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 15: Latest News