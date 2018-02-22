VIDEO: Take a break from bromance, and see this soul-stirring poem on sisterhood!

Girls make for great friends, and this poem beautifully reminds you of that. (Source: TLCIndia/YouTube) Girls make for great friends, and this poem beautifully reminds you of that. (Source: TLCIndia/YouTube)

While the idea of male bonding and friendships has been celebrated in several films, the same has not been true for female friendships. It is believed by many that two girls cannot be friends and that women, more often not, tell on each other. But, it is not true. Female friendships go a long way and women do have each other’s backs too. But, sisterhood has been rarely documented.

Breaking the trend, sisterhood was recently depicted in a poignant poem, written by Charul Prabhakar and performed by actor Ramona Arena. The poem emphasises on how different women are always connected with each other. “We couldn’t change the rules. Nor would we let them change us,” Arena recited.

Talking about the friends made in school, she said, “The smart, the strong, the young and the free/ We were anomalies some day/And other days just silly.” “We are connected,” she said, and by the end of the poem, you will be compelled to believe that women are, in fact, truly connected.

Watch the video here.

