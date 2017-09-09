VIDEO: This Pakistani version of Game of Thrones theme music played on a Rabab is beautiful!

Shot against the picturesque snow-capped mountains, the melodious tune played on a Rabab is lovely. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/ Facebook) Shot against the picturesque snow-capped mountains, the melodious tune played on a Rabab is lovely. (Source: Just Pakistani Things/ Facebook)

It’s such a bummer when any season of your favourite TV show comes to an end. And if we are talking about a hit show like the Game of Thrones, it’s extremely difficult to keep calm. Especially, when you know it was the penultimate season and it’s over. We understand how difficult it is and how ardently you miss the show. While avid GOTians have started to binge watch again from season one, here is something that will make you delighted. A desi cover of the show’s theme music. Yes, we have heard many such versions before, from a tabla version to a flute one, but you must check this out.

Shot in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, the melodious tune played on a Rabab is lovely. The video was shot at UrduKas camp enroute K2 base camp, also known as Mount Godwin-Austen, in the China-Pakistan border region. The video was shared by popular Facebook page ‘Just Pakistani Things’ and members of the community just loved it. The musician has been identified as a Hunza-based NCA student, Mujeeb Ruzik, and Pakistani GOT fans have been praising him for his rendition.

Watch the video here:

