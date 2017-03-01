VIDEO: This Pakistani man’s message to Gurmehar Kaur is going viral again

‘You surely got a brother’ ‘You surely got a brother’

While we debate ad nauseam the placard that a Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur held a year back without current context, here’s another video that has resurfaced online and is being widely shared now – and it’s a message from a Pakistani guy to Kaur. For those who haven’t followed the Ramjas violence case, Kaur launched an online poster campaign against violence in DU – after ABVP members took fisticuffs in order to stop a seminar that was to see participation by Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid.

Now, in our eagerness to establish our love for our country, many – including celebrity intellectuals – conveniently ignored the actual text on the placard Kaur was holding up now, and instead focused on a year-old placard from a video series that spoke of peace between India and Pakistan. Branding the 20-year-old an anti-national and whatnot, Twitter trolls embroiled her in a debate that had little basis. Any attempt at suggesting that the ‘infamous’ placard was taken out of context – from a video titled Soldier of Peace, no less – was drowned out.

READ MORE | Gurmehar Kaur’s old placard came in handy for trolls to slam her for SaveDU campaign

Now, after the latest campaign has been withdrawn, the trolls have gotten their way, the online space is finally waking up to these old videos. Edits are being written, and people have started acknowledging that somewhere something went wrong. Among the videos being shared now is this one by Australia-resident Fayaz Khan, a Pakistani who posted a response to Kaur’s original video sending her love from the “Dushman Desh”.

Akin to Kaur, Khan holds up placards saying how he wishes that there was peace between the two countries, no visa restrictions and that we could safely say that every Muslim brother has a Sikh sister.

Watch the video here.

The Gurmehar Kaur controversy is a perfect example of jumping the gun without a thought. As we wake up to the underlying context, let us hope this will be a lesson for all for future discourses to be led by thought and reasoning. Or maybe in today’s click-n-tweet-happy world, that’s expecting too much.

