VIDEO: This optical illusion will leave you rubbing your eyes in disbelief

The cylinders in this oprical illusion appear as circles. (Source: The Illusion Contest/YouTube) The cylinders in this oprical illusion appear as circles. (Source: The Illusion Contest/YouTube)

Often some old GIF or video resurface on social media and quickly attract the attention of people. More often than not, it is a puzzle that people struggle to solve it. Something similar has cropped that is making people on the Internet rub their eyes very hard. A new optical illusion called the Ambiguous Cylinder is confusing people to no end. In the video, squares, when placed before a mirror are appearing as cylinders, and it is not happening not once or twice. If you think we are joking, watch the video and find out the sorcery for yourself.

Watch the video here.

Could you find out why it is happening? Tell us in the comments below.

