VIDEO: This old video of Yuvraj Singh teasing Zaheer Khan is going viral again

The Internet serves as a great place to chance upon old gems. And one such doing the rounds is an old video of Yuvraj Singh teasing Zaheer Khan during an India Pakistan match in 2005. During the third and final Test match of the TVS Cup Test series that took place in Bangalore, a female fan of Khan was seen holding a poster that said, “Zaheer I Love You”. As soon as her image flashed on the big screen the crows cheered for her and as the camera zoomed in the dressing room, Singh could be seen teasing Khan. Singh then went on to make Khan wave his hand at the girl, as overwhelmed, she gave him a flying kiss and believe it or not Khan returned it back.

Although it has been quite some time, the video is going viral again and we do understand why — it’s just SO cute!

Watch the video here.

