VIDEO: This nerdy twist to Shape of You’s lyrics is just the redemption it needed

Ed Sheeran’s Grammy award-winning song Shape of You must have had innumerable remixes by now, thanks to the Internet. While the original song has also been critiqued to have lyrics that objectify women, a graceful spin has now surfaced online in which the lyrics go, “I am with your philosophy, instead of ‘I am in love with your body.”

Shared on the Internet by YouTube user NegatingSilence, this version of the song is everything the original was not. But most of all, the lyrics are not about the girl’s anatomy.

“Girl you know I want your mind, you’re analytical and literary; come at me intellectually, I may be wrong I’ll take critique,” the guy croons to woo the girl. He continues to persuade her and does not stop because, “Girl you know I want your mind, it epitomizes perspicacity; Engage me intellectually, I been thinkin’ lately, constantly.”

Watch the video here.

Fascinating, right?

