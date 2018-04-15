VIDEO: This Muslim stand-up comedian talks about the real problem Arab women face and it is not religion

New York-based stand-up comedian provides a powerful commentary on the problems that trouble Arab women. (Source: Conan’O Brien/Facebook) New York-based stand-up comedian provides a powerful commentary on the problems that trouble Arab women. (Source: Conan’O Brien/Facebook)

Humour is an extremely powerful tool. It acts as a shield to enable you to say things you wouldn’t normally be allowed to say and even get away with it. Dina Hashem, a stand-up comedian based in New York City shows this beautifully when she spoke about “The real problems Arab women face.” A muslim woman, Hashem puts a disclaimer that the real problems Arab women face is not about “religion or laws or Trump,” but about things like “body hair”. While talking about dating and the difficulty to find love, she does go on to talk about politics and Trump and makes very powerful statements.

Watch the video here.

