VIDEO: Ahead of Eid, this Muslim guy wanted to break his roza with Hindus at India Gate; did he succeed?

The act of breaking fast together with friends and family is thought to increase love and harmony. (Source: Afla Toon/ Facebook) The act of breaking fast together with friends and family is thought to increase love and harmony. (Source: Afla Toon/ Facebook)

News of angry mob lynching Muslim traders and even a teenager have been haunting us over the past couple of weeks. Debates about growing religious intolerance in India have been the most dominating and concerning issue. But has India really turned so hostile for minority communities? Has hate replaced the love and the very essence of India — unity in diversity?

To find all such answers, a young Muslim man who was fasting during the holy month of Ramadan took up a task — to break his fast with Hindus. Did he succeed?

The man stood blindfolded in the heart of India’s capital at India Gate, New Delhi. Scores of people passed by carefully reading the placard in his hand that read, “Main ek ‘Musalman’ Hu….Aaj Mera Roza hai…Main Chahta hu ki mera Roza…Hindu Bhaiyo ke saath kholu…’Jai Hind’ (I am a Muslim, I have kept roza today, I want to break my roza with Hindu brothers”.

The video of the social experiment was uploaded on a popular page on Facebook called Afla Toon on June 21, and since then has garnered over 1.3 million views, at the time of writing. The comment section of the video proves love is not lost, people have been commending the man for his efforts of reassurance that humanity is not lost completely.

Watch video here

IndianExpress.com has reached out to the page in a bid to speak to Atif Anwar, the creator of the film.

Prviously, after the horrific Manchester attack, a Muslim man carried out a similar social experiment in Manchester asking people if they trusted him enough to give a hug. Another such experiment was carried out in Paris in 2015, after the French capital saw a terrorist attack, and in both the cases, the men were not disappointed.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd