VIDEO: Netizens think this monkey has a human face; do you?

A video of a black-capped capuchin monkey living in Tianjin Zoo, China, is going viral because it has a human-looking face. Yes, you read that right! The 18-year-old monkey has a perpetual look of confusion and shock on its face and the general consensus seems to be that it resembles the human face.

Animals resembling human beings, as unnerving as sounds, is becoming rather common these days. Just a few days ago, picture of a domestic dog breed Shih-poo was trending on social media leaving people dazed because they seemed to think that he had human-like face features. There was his gorilla walks on two feet just like a human being . Well, we leave it to you to decide whether the

Watch the video here.

Do you think the monkey has a human face? Tell us in the comments below.

