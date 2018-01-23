VIDEO: What girls get to hear about casual sex? Watch this mock Tinder date

This comedy sketch by comedian Aayushi Jangad reveals what girls get to hear about sex, hook-ups and casual dating! (Source: Aayushi Jangad/Facebook) This comedy sketch by comedian Aayushi Jangad reveals what girls get to hear about sex, hook-ups and casual dating! (Source: Aayushi Jangad/Facebook)

“What is so terrible about a woman saying no?” comedian Aayushi Jangad asks a Tinder date in a comedy sketch only to be blasted with a ruthless reply, “Why would you say no to me when you’ve said yes to everyone else?” Tackling a barrage of bizarre situations that girls have to face — right from body-shaming to slut-shaming, the comedian shared a video on Facebook based on many of the comments (online and offline) she has had to face in life.

The 4.50-minute video, shared by Jangad, has gone viral with more than 37,000 views, at the time of writing. “Because I said NO!” it was captioned. Most viewers were impressed, and many even related to it. “Great content, that signboard though.. 😬 wish you good luck,” one wrote, while another one commented: “Hahaha I’m crying why are few men so foolish and stubborn ah!”

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd