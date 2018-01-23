Latest News

VIDEO: What girls get to hear about casual sex? Watch this mock Tinder date

Tackling a barrage of bizarre situations that girls have to face during a typical Tinder date — right from body-shaming to slut-shaming — comedian Aayushi Jangad shared a video on Facebook based on all the comments (online and offline) she has had to face in life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 7:15 pm
(Source: Aayushi Jangad/Facebook)
“What is so terrible about a woman saying no?” comedian Aayushi Jangad asks a Tinder date in a comedy sketch only to be blasted with a ruthless reply, “Why would you say no to me when you’ve said yes to everyone else?” Tackling a barrage of bizarre situations that girls have to face — right from body-shaming to slut-shaming, the comedian shared a video on Facebook based on many of the comments (online and offline) she has had to face in life.

The 4.50-minute video, shared by Jangad, has gone viral with more than 37,000 views, at the time of writing. “Because I said NO!” it was captioned. Most viewers were impressed, and many even related to it. “Great content, that signboard though.. 😬 wish you good luck,” one wrote, while another one commented: “Hahaha I’m crying why are few men so foolish and stubborn ah!”

