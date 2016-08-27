VIDEO: This man, taking a bath in hot chilli sauce, will make you cringe and laugh

The video shows Candar gasping, screaming and coughing as stinging sauce burns his body. (Source: Youtube CemreCandar) The video shows Candar gasping, screaming and coughing as stinging sauce burns his body. (Source: Youtube CemreCandar)

Bathing is more than just a way of maintaining hygiene. A long shower or a hot bubble bath after a long dreary day not only cleans your body but also clears your mind and rejuvenates your spirits. But some people have morbid bathing fantasies. Meet YouTuber Cemre Candar, who is notorious for taking baths in weird concoctions such as a tub filled with 1,500 Oreos, 520 lbs of chocolate and even 600 lbs of Beer. And this time, he has taken the weirdness quotient a bit too far as he posted a video of himself bathing in 1250 bottles of hot chilli sauce!

The video shows him pouring bucket after bucket of red sauce in the tub and throwing in red chillies for good measure. But the moment he climbs into the tub, all hell breaks lose. He gasps, screams, coughs, sneezes as the stinging sauce burns his body. Not content with the suffering, he ups the ante even further, eating the chillies and dunking his head beneath the sauce in what can only be described as the height of masochism. The latter part of the video shows a tormented Candar, screaming for towel and stumbling out of the tub in hysteria.

The video leaves one confused whether to laugh at his foolhardiness or sympathise with his agony. Nevertheless, Candar seems to have gotten the worth for all his pain as the video posted on his channel CemreCandar is going viral all over the Internet and has garnered more than three million views.

