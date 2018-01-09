Top News

VIDEO: This man released his pet SQUIRREL into the wild; what happened next will SHOCK you

A man who nurtured a little squirrel decided to let it go. Saying his final goodbye, he left it on the bark of a tree and helped it climb up. But, what happened next is shockingly unbelievable!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2018 10:41 pm
The moment this squirrel went into the wild will send shivers down your spine.
If you have pets, you would know how it feels when you have to leave them all alone. But, have you ever thought if they would like to go out into the wild? Well, a man who nurtured a little squirrel decided to let it go. Saying his final goodbye to the tiny creature, he left it on the bark of a tree and helped it climb up whispering, “Can you make it?”

However, as soon as he let go, a cat leaped up, grabbed the squirrel from the tree and snatched it away amid squeals and shrieks in the background. Can you imagine the fate of the squirrel who was just released into the wild? The 34-second clip, uploaded on Facebook, has left many in a state of shock.

