Video: This magician’s trick from the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 is leaving everyone TEARY-EYED

Mark Spelmann, from North London, left the judges and the audience stupefied and slightly puzzled in the beginning of his act. (Source: Britain’s Got Talent/Facebook) Mark Spelmann, from North London, left the judges and the audience stupefied and slightly puzzled in the beginning of his act. (Source: Britain’s Got Talent/Facebook)

A video of a magician’s act on Britain’s Got Talent 2018 has gone viral on the Internet for a really touching reason. Mark Spelmann, from north London, left the judges and the audience stupefied and slightly puzzled at the beginning of his act, when he pulled out an article for each of the four judges. The act happened during the April 14 (Saturday) show and was so heart-wrenching, that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly pressed their ‘golden buzzers’ to send him straight to the live shows.

He made one of the judges pick a card, asked other to mix up a Rubic’s Cube, pick a coloured crayon and to circle a word randomly (without looking) inside a book. However, he doesn’t call what happens later, magic. He says he understood magic the day his daughter was born healthy, despite his pregnant wife battling cancer. But what is the trick he has up his sleeve then?

Watch the video here, and sit prepared with a box of tissues in hand for the tears that will come calling by the end of it.

Fascinating, isn’t it?!

