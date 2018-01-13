VIDEO: This jellyfish that emits light like a floating firework will leave you awestruck

This clip of a jellyfish is winning hearts on social media. (Source: BIUK/Twitter) This clip of a jellyfish is winning hearts on social media. (Source: BIUK/Twitter)

A rare species of jellyfish named Halitrephes Maasi has been found in the deep waters of Mexico. Spotted at Socorro island by a group of researchers, the jellyfish was seen drifting at a depth of almost a mile. The colourful and surreal looking jellyfish reflects light that forms a circular pattern and looks like a floating firework.

The Internet can’t stop admiring the newly found gem of nature. Wondering what is so amazing about the jellyfish? Catch a glimpse of the video that has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here.

Researchers spotted this incredibly rare jellyfish almost a mile below the ocean’s surface near Mexico. pic.twitter.com/u8VEZREM3V — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) January 12, 2018

