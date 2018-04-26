WATCH: What if the English alphabet was feminist? This video tells you

This interface tries to make draw attention to important matters. (Source: Feminist Letters/YouTube) This interface tries to make draw attention to important matters. (Source: Feminist Letters/YouTube)

One would perhaps lose count if one tried to remember the number of times women were told that they are incapable or that whatever happens to them is their fault. Notwithstanding the ongoing debate for gender equality, women still are considered a liability and from our letters to our language, a lot of it has been coloured in this rampant sexism. Trying to break away from this, a new interface called The Feminist Letters, in their bid to promote gender equality has each letter designed in a way that they will attract attention to issues like women’s health, equal pay, reproductive issue, etc. In case you are curious to see how each letter looks, take a look.

Watch the video here.

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

