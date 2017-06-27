VIDEO: This Indian classical version of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ is going viral

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”, featuring Justin Bieber has been leading the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks now. (Source: Youtube) Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”, featuring Justin Bieber has been leading the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks now. (Source: Youtube)

After months of Shape-of-You fever, Netizens seemed to have found their new love in Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s creation Despacito. To make it an even bigger hit, pop star Justin Bieber joined in for the English version and it has been ruling Billboard charts and hearts alike. So it was only a matter of time that some talented Indian musician or singer would add some desi tarka to it and make it their own. Some covers have been doing rounds, and we loved the melodious cover by Srushti Barlewar, where she sung it in three different languages.

Now, UK-based musicians — Praveen Prathapan, Janan Sathiendran and Mahesh Raghvan have come up with an Indian classical version of the peppy song. Using the flute and electric tunes of the Geoshred along with the beats of tabla, the three young musicians try to weave in magic but we are not totally impressed, given the high bar Raghvan has set in the past. Apart for the signature Despactico tunes, the attempt to Indianise a Spanish song seems a bit forced.

Raghvan has given us treasured Indian version of hit songs before and often one has been found guilty of listening to them on loop, GOT’s Indian version — didn’t we all just love it? Be it the Indian cover for Adele’s Hello or Indian version of F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ theme song or his latest rendition to Shape of You’s Carnatic version, he has mesmerised us on numerous occasions before. But somehow it didn’t work this time.

Check out his latest Indian classical cover here

Did you like it? Tell us in comments below.

