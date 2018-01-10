VIDEO: This ice skater’s drone footage of a frozen lake will hypnotise you

This ice skater impressed many people with his clip captured on a frozen lake. (Source: justin_mcvideo/Instagram) This ice skater impressed many people with his clip captured on a frozen lake. (Source: justin_mcvideo/Instagram)

Enveloping most areas with a blanket of snow, the winter season is a time for people to wear woollen clothes and cuddle in warm blankets. However, the spectacular sight of snow and mist in the air can mesmerise you. Recently, an ice skater from Utah, United States, captured the beauty on his drone while gliding across a frozen lake.

Recorded in Pineview Dam, Justin McFarland shared his videos and pictures on Instagram. Adding a disclaimer to his video, he wrote: “WARNING: I would feel partially responsible if somebody were to see my video, go skating here without caution and get hurt. These skaters are wearing life jackets, have tethers, and are carrying screwdrivers. The ice on THIS DAY had been tested extensively. Please test your own ice each day, don’t try to 1UP this video with something careless.”

Watch the video here.

Here’s another one.

Watch an extended cut of the clip here.

