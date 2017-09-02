VIDEO: This housing society in-charge ordered deflation of a woman’s car tyre who took shelter during Mumbai rains

The woman, Khushnuma Khambatta, recorded the ordeal and posted the video on Facebook that has created a huge outcry online. (Source: Khushnuma Khambatta/ Facebook) The woman, Khushnuma Khambatta, recorded the ordeal and posted the video on Facebook that has created a huge outcry online. (Source: Khushnuma Khambatta/ Facebook)

While there have been talks about the ‘spirit of Mumbai’ and its citizens coming out in support of each other to help everyone caught in the deluge, one story has angered many. Unable to move through waterlogged streets, one woman in Mumbai took refuge inside a housing society complex. However, instead of lending her a helping hand, the society in-charge ordered the watchman to deflate her car’s tyre! Yes, the shocking incident took place on Tuesday when the city witnessed heavy rainfall and caused massive water logging, the worst since 2005.

The woman, Khushnuma Khambatta, recorded the ordeal and posted the video on Facebook that has created a huge outcry online. In the video, the woman can be heard desperately requesting the elderly man to allow her to just stay till water level recedes. But the man is adamant and argues on camera. While the man’s ‘insensitive’ remarks have irked many on Facebook, he has been slammed for being ‘ruthless’. According to Khambatta, the incident took place in Sion at a housing society named Gopa Niwas, she said in the comments. The woman had to spend the entire time in her car with a deflated tyre.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Khambatta for a response and is awaiting a reply.

