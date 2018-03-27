Video: This hard hitting poetry will resonate with the bullies and the bullied alike

Bappadittya Sarkar’s slam poetry on bullying called ‘Mouthful of Blood’ was shared on YouTube sometime ago. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube) Bappadittya Sarkar’s slam poetry on bullying called ‘Mouthful of Blood’ was shared on YouTube sometime ago. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube)

One of the most commonly prevalent problems mostly seen in educational institutions around us is bullying. Many around us might justify it as ‘harmless ice-breaking’, ‘fun ragging’ etc. but those at the receiving end of it would probably have a different story to tell. Or even worse, they might grow into the people they have hated for harming them and mete out the same treatment to others. The repercussions of being a victim of bullying are so many and mostly manifest into psychological problems. Which is why, it is important to stop whatever we are doing right now and listen to Bappadittya Sarkar’s slam poetry on bullying called ‘Mouthful of Blood‘. Hard-hitting and soul-stirring, it is so powerful, it could resonate with the bullied and the bullies alike.

Before you watch the video, here’s a bit from what you are about to see.

“To the people who murdered my name and made it look like suicide:

I don’t understand how your smile touches the farthest latitudes on your face

Without intersecting with the longitudes of my memory.

Or maybe, you have bullied the memory of me too,

And now it’s too scared to crawl its way out of your face.

You are scars growing out of my body,

The sight of you doesn’t hurt me as much as the memory of you.”

Watch the video here.

Let us know what you think of the video in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd