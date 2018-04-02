Video: This guy rolled a regular TIN FOIL and transformed it into a PERFECT metal ball

Follow these simple steps and get a DIY metal ball. (Source: SKYtomo/YouTube) Follow these simple steps and get a DIY metal ball. (Source: SKYtomo/YouTube)

The Internet is full of “interesting” trends, be it bizarre make-up trends or China’s ice-eating challenge. Though Netizens may find these trends weird at first, it is just a matter of time before they get hooked. The latest in this year’s edition of “things to do just because you can and the Internet will lap it up” is taking a tin foil, rolling it into a ball – and if you thought that was all and you could throw it into the bin to score a basket, then you have another think coming.

This Youtuber has taken tin foil ball rolling to another level by polishing it to perfection. So much so, that you can see your face in it.

No, we’re NOT kidding! Check out the video here.

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been shared thousands of times and even garnered over 2 million views in less than a month. Positive comments have also been flowing in, with many even attempting the feat themselves.

