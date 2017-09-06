VIDEO: This grandma cooking 100 packets of Maggi will make your mouth water

The 10-minute 6-second video clip captures the essence of her art of cooking. (Source: Desi Kitchen/YouTube) The 10-minute 6-second video clip captures the essence of her art of cooking. (Source: Desi Kitchen/YouTube)

Most of us love to gorge on a bowl of hot Maggi noodles, no matter what the time or occasion. A grandma takes on the fondness for instant noodles a notch higher by cooking as many as 100 packets of Maggi in a huge container. She teams up with another elderly woman for the huge task and turns it into a successful feat.

The 10-minute 6-second video clip captures the essence of her art of cooking, and it will make your mouth water. With over 500,000 views on YouTube, the video uploaded by Desi Kitchen has gone viral. Wondering what she did with enormous amount of noodles? Check out the entire clip.

Watch the video here.

Well, this time it surely took more than two minutes to cook the instant noodles.

