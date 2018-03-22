Video: This girl’s dog says ‘I love you’ to her and Netizens are now in love with the pupper

Nope, not just another dog video. (Source: @kesslieshaye/Twitter) Nope, not just another dog video. (Source: @kesslieshaye/Twitter)

I know, I know. You might be thinking – “Ugh, another dog video to distract us from the real issues of the world!” No? Oh, good, because within seconds of clicking on it, you will see for yourself that it is so much more than that. Twitter user who goes by the handle name @kesslieshaye, was just being another dog lover obsessed with her pet when she said “I love you” to her. Probably thinking it was just the time to reciprocate her love for her owner, this time in words, the mini Australian shepherd ‘responded’ with an “I love you too” to her, almost immediately. Don’t believe us? Well, thankfully Kesslie shared a video of the same on the micro-blogging site.

I was just talking to my dog and then this happened …😳 pic.twitter.com/z1utzeLkOT — Kesslie 💕 (@kesslieshaye) March 18, 2018

