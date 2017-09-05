VIDEO: This Ganpati Visarjan-style Game of Thrones title track cover will get you dancing

This Game of Thrones cover celebrates the essence of the Ganpati Visarjan madness and the Nashik Dhol, while playing out the title track of the epic fantasy-drama television series. (Source: E.L.T.C/YouTube) This Game of Thrones cover celebrates the essence of the Ganpati Visarjan madness and the Nashik Dhol, while playing out the title track of the epic fantasy-drama television series. (Source: E.L.T.C/YouTube)

As devotees across India got together to pay their respects and immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha at the end of the 10-day festival on September 5, it is an interesting Game of Thrones cover that is picking up traction on the Internet. Confused? Well, this is not just one of the GoT-fan made covers up on social media, but, instead, celebrates the essence of the Ganpati Visarjan madness and the Nashik Dhol, while playing out the title track of the epic fantasy-drama television series. While it was uploaded on YouTube in September 2014, the ‘Game of Thrones Mumbai Dhol Tasha Cover’ began getting attention on social media again, thanks to the just-ended Game of Thrones Season 7 and the frenzy around Ganpati Visarjan.

Tuesday, September 5, marks the last day of the 10-day long festivities and will see the devotees flock to the holy rivers to immerse the god’s idols as a part of tradition.

Watch the video here.

