Video: This ‘fat girl’ ruminates on how falling in love is never easy in a world obsessed with ‘perfect size’

Rachel Wiley goes on to list ’10 honest thoughts’ on how falling in love as a “fat girl” is still an unconventional idea for people to harbour.(Source: Button Poetry/YouTube) Rachel Wiley goes on to list ’10 honest thoughts’ on how falling in love as a “fat girl” is still an unconventional idea for people to harbour.(Source: Button Poetry/YouTube)

Rachel Wiley, a poet and a body positive artist performed a spoken word poetry on ’10 honest thoughts on being loved by a skinny boy’ and it hit all the right chords. Especially if you are among those who have been body shamed, some for being too thin, others for being too fat, then you probably will feel her three odd minutes-long powerful monologue stir you up. Although she performed at the 2013 National Poetry Slam, in Boston, Massachusetts, the video has gone viral again, after Neil Hilborn, another slam poet shared it on his Facebook page. At one point, she says her college theatre professor told her she will never be cast as a romantic lead despite her talent. “We put on shows that involved flying children and singing animals, but apparently no one has enough willing suspension of disbelief to buy anyone loving a fat girl,” she says, without even pausing to catch her breath.

Likewise, she goes on to list ’10 honest thoughts’ on how falling in love as a “fat girl” is still an unconventional idea for people to harbour.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd