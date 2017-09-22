Only in Express

VIDEO: This Dutch airlines created a buffet dinner table that helps people bond

A Dutch airlines decided to run a community experiment by helping people bond at a dinner table that only allows one to eat if there is a group of 20.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 22, 2017 8:31 pm
dutch airlines, dutch airlines ad, dutch airlines dinner table, dutch airlines klm, dinner table airport, indian express, indian express news A Dutch airlines has created a dinner table at the airport. (Source: Mind Blower/YouTube)
With the ever increasing time constraint, most of us have no time to make friends. To make it easier for people to break the ice while traveling, a Dutch airlines decided to run a community experiment by helping people bond at a buffet dinner table that only allows one to eat if there is a group of 20.

The 1.25-minute video has been captioned: “The Dutch airlines KLM has created a dinner table at the airport that no one can eat from, unless 20 people agree to sit and eat together: There are people who are working to spread love between human beings.”

Watch the video here.

