VIDEO: This Dutch airlines created a buffet dinner table that helps people bond

With the ever increasing time constraint, most of us have no time to make friends. To make it easier for people to break the ice while traveling, a Dutch airlines decided to run a community experiment by helping people bond at a buffet dinner table that only allows one to eat if there is a group of 20.

The 1.25-minute video has been captioned: “The Dutch airlines KLM has created a dinner table at the airport that no one can eat from, unless 20 people agree to sit and eat together: There are people who are working to spread love between human beings.”

Watch the video here.

