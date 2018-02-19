  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • VIDEO: This duo’s Kathak-Bollywood performance is going viral; gets thumbs up from Adnan Sami too!

VIDEO: This duo’s Kathak-Bollywood performance is going viral; gets thumbs up from Adnan Sami too!

This Kathak dance duo has charmed singer Adnan Sami with their beautiful choreography on his popular romantic song Tera Chehra, and this is not the first time these dancers have set our hearts aflutter either.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2018 8:17 pm
kathak bollywood fusion, tera chehra, adnan sami, adnan sami tera chehra, kathak viral dance, indian express, viral videos, The duo has performed many such Bollywood-Kathak fusion dances before and their chemistry always wins hearts online. (Source: Kumar Sharma/ Facebook)
Related News

If you think Indian classical dances are losing its relevance and popularity, then you have another think coming. From Finnish women performing a classical number at an event to a dancer performing classical Indian dances to big English hits like ‘Shape of You’ — Indian classical dances have found an excited audience in a fusion avatar. And it’s not just in India, remember the Kathak performance on Russia’s Got Talent that went viral? Yes, the same duo — Kumar Sharma and Svetlana Tulasi — are back and this time, they have charmed Adnan Sami! The pair recently performed to one of Sami’s all-time favourite hit Tera Chehra and won hearts with every twirl.

Although the video was released last week as a Valentine’s Day special, the video gained the attention of Sami on Monday and since people on Facebook can’t stop praising their choreography. “This is brilliant! BRAVO,” Sami wrote in appreciation. The duo has performed many such Bollywood Kathak fusions before and their chemistry always wins hearts online. (ALSO SEE | VIDEO: A classical Kathak version of ‘Kala Chashma’? Yep, it happened, and it’s pretty good)

Watch the video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 19: Latest News