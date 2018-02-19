VIDEO: This duo’s Kathak-Bollywood performance is going viral; gets thumbs up from Adnan Sami too!

The duo has performed many such Bollywood-Kathak fusion dances before and their chemistry always wins hearts online. (Source: Kumar Sharma/ Facebook) The duo has performed many such Bollywood-Kathak fusion dances before and their chemistry always wins hearts online. (Source: Kumar Sharma/ Facebook)

If you think Indian classical dances are losing its relevance and popularity, then you have another think coming. From Finnish women performing a classical number at an event to a dancer performing classical Indian dances to big English hits like ‘Shape of You’ — Indian classical dances have found an excited audience in a fusion avatar. And it’s not just in India, remember the Kathak performance on Russia’s Got Talent that went viral? Yes, the same duo — Kumar Sharma and Svetlana Tulasi — are back and this time, they have charmed Adnan Sami! The pair recently performed to one of Sami’s all-time favourite hit Tera Chehra and won hearts with every twirl.

Although the video was released last week as a Valentine’s Day special, the video gained the attention of Sami on Monday and since people on Facebook can’t stop praising their choreography. “This is brilliant! BRAVO,” Sami wrote in appreciation. The duo has performed many such Bollywood Kathak fusions before and their chemistry always wins hearts online. (ALSO SEE | VIDEO: A classical Kathak version of ‘Kala Chashma’? Yep, it happened, and it’s pretty good)

Watch the video here

