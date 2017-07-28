VIDEO: This Despacito parody called ‘I wear speedo’ is all shades of cringeworthy

‘Despacito’ or ‘I Wear Speedo’? (Source: 9GAG/Facebook) ‘Despacito’ or ‘I Wear Speedo’? (Source: 9GAG/Facebook)

It seems Internet’s obsession with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito is not going to end anytime soon. From decoding the lyrics to trying to match the pace of the track, the song is on everyone’s lips. What’s more, fans have also posted a huge number of memes and jokes on social media platforms. With all the brouhaha around the song, a lot of people have come up with their own version of parody based on it.

Among them, a parody called “I wear speedo” created by Mikey Bustos has gained quite a lot of popularity. The 3.42-minute video has raked in almost 28 million views so far.

Watch the video here.

Funny, eh?

