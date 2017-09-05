VIDEO: This Despacito cover played on 2 calculators will make you tap your feet

Can you play a song using calculators? (Source: It’s a small world/YouTube) Can you play a song using calculators? (Source: It’s a small world/YouTube)

The frenzy around Luis Fonsi’s Despacito featuring Daddy Yankee hasn’t died yet. The Latin pop song that made people around the world shake a leg has a new cover now, and it will leave you shocked. In a 2:09 minutes video clip that has surfaced on the Internet, a man plays the catchy tunes on two calculators. Unbelievable, right?

Well, we have proof. The video, uploaded by ‘It’s a small world’ on YouTube, has been captioned, “Electrical Parade but it’s played on two calculators!” With more than 230,000 views, it has struck a chord with the listeners.

Watch the video here.

Isn’t it amazing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd