VIDEO: This desi mom’s roti-making ‘jugaad’ at a fireplace is perfect for chilly winters

When it comes to jugaad, nothing beats desi life hacks. Be it our homeland or abroad, Indians seem to take the quote “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” too seriously. Most of us know how to turn anything into a multi-utility product — just like this Punjabi family, who decided to make hot chapatis using a fireplace instead of the cooking stove!

Yes, people like to enjoy a glass of wine near the fireplace in winters, but this desi mom’s jugaad is perfect for the ones who have to resort to cooking during the chilly weather. The unusual video was shared on a popular Facebook group — Edmonton Vich Punjabis — and has left social media users in splits.

The footage shows a woman rolling out the dough in front of the wooden fireplace and serving her family hot phulkas. While most can’t stop laughing, one man can be heard in the clip explaining the probable reason behind her action – due to power outage, the lady had to use the wooden fireplace instead of the stove.

