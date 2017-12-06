VIDEO: This dance performance by a Siberian group creating optical illusion will blow your mind

The group known as UDI left the judges speechless. (Source: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube) The group known as UDI left the judges speechless. (Source: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

These days there is a plethora of reality shows, each trying to unearth some talent or the other of the contestants. While it is difficult to remember all the performances, there are some that tend to stay with the viewer for a long time. One such act is this performance by a group from Siberia in Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. Known as UDI, their performance where they flirted with lights and shadows created a fantastical optical illusion and impressed one and all. The judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were left speechless and it is not difficult to understand why.

Although the winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 was Jules O’Dwyer & Matisse, UDI’s performance remains memorable.

Watch the performance here.

