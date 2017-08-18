VIDEO: This couple stole a doorbell, which happened to be a CAMERA recording them

Oops! (Source: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas/YouTube) Oops! (Source: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas/YouTube)

The rate at which technology is advancing is simply unbelievable, and it’s safe to say that, at times, it has more advantages than disadvantages. One such incident took place in East Las Vegas, when a couple tried to steal a smart doorbell from a house. While trying to run off with the high-tech doorbell, little did they know that it was actually a hidden camera, that had been recording their actions all this while.

The owner received a notification from his doorbell while he was on vacation. Alerting him that a few trespassers had landed outside his office, the $200-doorbell (with a camera) captured the man and the woman, who had been discussing how to take it off the wall. Take a look at the video that was captured below.

Watch the video here.

What a phenomenal device, isn’t it?

