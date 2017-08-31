VIDEO: Scared of alligator, cop jumps and SCREAMS, but here’s why everyone else’s LAUGHING!

The video is going viral with over 18,000 shares and 8 lakh views. (Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office/ Facebook) The video is going viral with over 18,000 shares and 8 lakh views. (Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office/ Facebook)

Being a cop is no joke, and you may never know what could be the next challenge. Dealing with thugs and petty criminals is one thing and capturing an angry alligator is another, and it would kick the living daylight out of anyone. So, naturally, when forces from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff in Louisiana were called in to tackle a reptile, they were a bit nervous. But our everyday heroes defeated it and sealed its jaws and claws — like it’s no big deal. All was fine, till a bit later that has now left everyone on social media ROFL-ing.

A footage of the capture shared by the police shows a cop holding a small crocodile, while another tapes the alligator’s. But as soon as the mission is accomplished the reptile turns and lifts its head up. The cop, instinctively jumps up and screams out only to realise the alligator’s mouth had already been taped securely, causing everyone – including him – to burst out laughing.

The video’s caught a lot of attention online, with people taking a dig at the young officer – all in good humour, of course. “Our deputies respond to all kinds of calls, from crime to gators! Side note, we’re not sure if our deputy was screaming like that, but it sure sounded like it, haha,” was the caption accompanying the clip.

However, this is not the first time we saw brave cops being scared that made everyone on the Internet laugh out loud. Earlier another video of an officer scared to pick-up a snapping turtle went viral as well.

