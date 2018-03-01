VIDEO: It snowed in London, so this guy went skiing mid-street

  • Associate Sponsor
With only few centimeters of snow, Tweeple couldn't believe someone tried to ski on the streets of London. While some thought it was an over-reaction others were happy that someone was enjoying the fresh snowfall.

snowfall, funny snowfall videos, london snow, uk snow, uk snowfall, london street skiing, winter olympics, viral videos, indian express The Twitter user, who captured the video said it was shot near Oxford Circus in London and people couldn’t stop laughing about that either. (Source: @Nicola_Heath/ Twitter)

Winter Olympics 2018 has concluded but there seem to be no end to the craze around the snow games. After some hilarious attempts at home by people around the world, it seems people have now taken to the streets. Yes, as the United Kingdom witnessed some fresh snowfall earlier this week, one skiing enthusiasts decided to have some fun not on some snowy slopes but on the streets of London!

Someone captured it sporting ‘extravaganza’ from afar and decided to share it on Twitter.

Check out the video yourself here to find out why people can’t stop laughing.

And as it garnered over 1.5 million views, at the time of writing, many users felt, the sporting enthusiast would be ready for next Olympics.

