VIDEO: It snowed in London, so this guy went skiing mid-street

Winter Olympics 2018 has concluded but there seem to be no end to the craze around the snow games. After some hilarious attempts at home by people around the world, it seems people have now taken to the streets. Yes, as the United Kingdom witnessed some fresh snowfall earlier this week, one skiing enthusiasts decided to have some fun not on some snowy slopes but on the streets of London!

Someone captured it sporting ‘extravaganza’ from afar and decided to share it on Twitter.

Check out the video yourself here to find out why people can’t stop laughing.

And as it garnered over 1.5 million views, at the time of writing, many users felt, the sporting enthusiast would be ready for next Olympics.

Skiing in a centimetre of snow. pic.twitter.com/GA4A5mNjHf — Mike (@MikeTaylor2011) February 27, 2018

Training already started for Beijing 2022. — Alex Burgess (@AlexBurgess06) February 27, 2018

In four years that guy will be ready for the next winter Olympics. 😂 — MeatAndy (@Jigglestiks) February 28, 2018

That is the optimistic attitude & commitment that won us 5 medals in #PyongChang2018 — David Homer 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@DavidBHomer) February 27, 2018

You see I’d be totally happy coming to work on skis — Rebecca Couper (@Bexcouper) February 27, 2018

all i can see is a man walking faster on snow than the girl on skis. obviously not ski weather yet. #attentionseeker — howdy partner (@haplessplumber) February 28, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂hahahaha……..he is a “legend”.😂😂😂😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 — TanishkSadhwani (@TaNiShK_PiAnO) February 28, 2018

