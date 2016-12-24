VIDEO: This bride dancing her way to the wedding stage is taking the Internet by storm

This bride is winning the Internet/ Screenshot This bride is winning the Internet/ Screenshot

There’s no doubt that weddings are all about dancing, eating and making merry. The whole affair that lasts a few days in most celebrations is definitely less about the rituals and more about never-ending fun. All the family members and friends have a blast at the expense of the couple who are getting married.

However, thanks to Indian traditions, the bride and the groom end up enjoying much lesser than hundreds of people who are part of the celebration because well, the many customs and traditions keep them company despite being the centre of attraction. But this particular bride made sure she makes the most of her D-day and has a grand entry which, little did she know, will become a viral video.

Two clips posted by Facebook user Sagar Arora have taken the Internet by storm with over 15 million collective views within three days because the woman danced her way to the wedding stage shaking a leg on the very famous ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘London Thumakda’. In the video, the bridemaids dance with her while others around look happily shocked at her courage.

While a lot of brides choose unique entries like riding a bike to the mandap or coming on a rikshaw, this one stands out for her outstanding dancing skills.

Watch the videos here.

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in the comments below.

