VIDEO: This beautiful cover of Christmas carol by a Muslim singer is going viral

US-based musician Raef sang a cover for famous song ‘Deck the Halls’. (Source: Facebook) US-based musician Raef sang a cover for famous song ‘Deck the Halls’. (Source: Facebook)

Although Christmas is an important festival for Christians, people around the world beyond religious barriers celebrate the day with full fervour. And often it’s the time of the year when people from all faith come together to share some Christmas traditions of giving gifts, making cookies and cakes and singing carols. And as we know there are many parallel histories and interlinks between all the faiths of the world, a US-based musician Raef has presented a Christmas carol in a new way merging two faiths — Islam and Christianity.

Singing a cover of ‘Deck the Halls’, the famous Christmas song, he altered some lyrics. Sharing the song on Facebook Raef wrote, “Those who celebrate Jesus from the Christian faith and those who express love for him from the Muslim faith have plenty in common.” With over 5.7 lakh views, most of the people on the platform were moved by the creation.

Watch the video here:

And if you like this cover, here are few other you may like:

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan strums Jingle Bells on sarod

Jingle Bells – Indian Classical Version

Silent Monks performe a ‘vocal’ Christmas music concert by ‘singing’ Sing Halleluiah.



The First Noel — Acapella by Pentatonix

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd